DRAMA At Milimani Law Courts As Another Aide Of Governor Obado Is Arrested, DISARMED And Detained

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested yet another aide of Migori Governor Okoth Obado in believed to be in connection with the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Earlier on: One of Obado’s bodyguards, John Chacha, being arrested in a hotel near Milimani Law Courts by DCI detectives His phone is among those traced to have been around the scene of murder- Chacha was also arrested with fake documents and a gun #ObadoInCourt pic.twitter.com/RPRTQJB2Qx — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 24, 2018

John Chacha was arrested on Monday morning at a hotel near the Milimani Law Courts, with sources telling Citizen Digital that he was apprehended after investigations linked him to the murder of Ms Otieno.

Investigations by detectives from the Central Intelligence Unit are said to have established that Mr. Chacha’s phone was traced to the scene of the gruesome murder of the Rongo University student on the fateful day.

A video capturing the dramatic arrest, shows Mr. Chacha being approached by four men, three of them clad in suits and ties.

Oblivious of the impeding arrest, Mr. Chacha, who was at the hotel to have breakfast, shakes hands with two of the men before one of them unleashes a pair of handcuffs and puts him under arrest.

One of the DCI sleuths then seizes the bodyguard’s pistol before he is whisked away and led into a waiting vehicle that speeds off.

