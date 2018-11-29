Drama as West Pokot Governor John Lenyangapuo publicly insult CS Fred Matiang’i (Watch Video)

West Pokot governor John Lenyangapuo has come out blazing to defend his people who are affected by the Michuki Rules and the crack down which was announced few weeks ago.

The crack down according to the CS Matiang’i and inspector General Joseph Boinnet was meant to restore sanity in the roads. Basically was to root out rogue matatu from the roads and also come into play in efforts of reducing the number of road accidents experienced in the country.

West Pokot Governor has come out boldly to say enough is enough. Governor John Lenyangapuo has said that the laws which are manufactured in Nairobi are affecting the people of West Pokot especially Boda boda riders.

In defense of his actions the governor has said that the Traffic police have planted road blocks a long each road and they are arresting boda boda riders demanding one thousand for each person arrested.

The governor has outcried that the business of boda boda has helped most of the youths quit otther crime activities such as banditry.

Lenyangapuo has urged the CS Fred Matiang’i and Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet to train the officers running the crack down as some are persecuting the road users in his county.

This action by Governor of West Pokot as the government heightened the Michuki rules targeting all road users. The rules are meant to restore what has been lacking in the Kenyan roads leading to increased cases of crime.

Watch the video here courtesy of Daily Nation.