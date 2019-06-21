Drama: Mother of swapped girl in the Kakamega identical twins takes her daughter by force, ends circus

The mother of a girl who was brought up with one of the identical twins from Kakamega took away her daughter on Friday morning sparking a disagreement.

Drama unfolded when Mrs Angelina Omina, who was accompanied by police officers, took away her daughter, Mevis Imbaya, as relatives of the identical twins were preparing to meet Governor Wycliffe Oparanya accompanied with the girls.

Mrs Omina accused relatives of the twins of piling pressure on her daughter to continue living with Mrs Rosemary Onyango, the mother of the twins at their home in Fufural, Likuyani Sub-County.

In the ensuing commotion, a relative of the identical twins Mr Shem Abuti was shoved and roughed up while trying to stop police officers from handing over Mevis to her mother.

Mr Abuti said the two families had planned to visit Mr Oparanya in the company of the girls when the disagreement erupted.

“The girls have expressed the wish to continue staying together after the release of the DNA results but we read mischief in the decision by the mother of Imbaya to forcefully take away her daughter,” said Mr Abuti.

Kakamega County Police Commander Mr Bernard Muli said the DNA results had settled the issue of the parentage of the girls and the two families need to settle down and resolve the disagreement.

“This matter settled after the DNA results were released and cleared showed who were the parents of the identical twins and the other girls,” said Mr Muli.

A DNA tests released last Saturday showed that Sharon Mathius and Melon Lutenyo are biological twins. The medical tests were conducted by Lancet Kenya.

The tests showed that the two shared identical DNA profiles, with 23 allelic loci tested showing 100 per cent perfect match which is consistent with the Sharon and Melon being biologically identical twins.

“Ms Rosemary Khaveleli Onyango could not be excluded as the biological mother of the twins who have compatible obligatory maternal allelic profile with a 99.999 per cent probability,” the report stated.

The report also excluded Ms Onyango from being the biological mother of Mevis Imbaya with 12 out of 23 loci tested showing a mismatch. (Three or more mismatches are considered grounds of exclusion of paternity).

The tests also showed that Mevis Imbaya exhibited a compatible obligatory maternal and paternal allelic profile with those of Ms Angeline Omina and Mr Wilson Lutah Maruti respectively.

The report released by Dr Ahmed Kalebi, CEO Lancet Group of Laboratories also showed that the probability of Mevis being Ms Omina’s daughter was 99.999 per cent.

Sharon and Melon met in April 2018 on social media. At first, the mistook each other for online identity frauds.

While browsing, Sharon came across a Facebook suggestion of ‘people you may know’ it was there that she noticed a profile that looked like hers. She sent Melon a ‘friend request’.

No sooner had Melon ‘accepted’, the request, the two started engaging in a war of words with each of them questioning the authenticity of the other’s online profile.