Drama as Thugs Break into Police Station, Steal Guns as Police Officers “Watch”

Thugs on Tuesday night broke into Kobujoi Police Station, Nandi County, as officers on duty watched UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona FC and Manchester United.

Kobujoi Police Station in Nandi County broken into and all fire arms in the armoury stolen. All the officers of duty had gone to watch the UEFA football match at the nearby trading centre. — Fredrick Mirikau™️ (@MirikauFredrick) April 17, 2019

Drama as thieves enter into Kobujoi Police Station, Nandi County, as officers on duty watch UEFA match; three rifles and bullets vanished.



This is a Gangsters Paradise! pic.twitter.com/LrOnt4Xwn4 — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) April 17, 2019

Three rifles and bullets were stolen as per reports by police.This has elicited different reactions on the Internet, as many Kenyans question how the incident can really happen. There are speculations that all the police officers on duty had left the station to a nearby trading centre where they went to watch the Champions League Match.On returning to the post, they discovered that the room of the officer-in-charge, which also serves as an armoury, was open. They walked in to find the steel box, in which firearms are kept, broken. The thieves stole three rifles, with magazines of 20 rounds of ammunition each. They left behind only two magazines with 17 and 20 rounds. The scene was visited by the Nandi South OCPD, OCS and AP Commander.Search and investigations are underway to recover the stolen firearms and nab the suspects.