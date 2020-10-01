Drama as ousted Ekuru Aukot storms Thirdway Alliance offices with goons, threatens to kill party officials

Drama ensued on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Thirdway Alliance party headquarters in Nairobi when expelled party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot stormed their office premises with armed goons.

According to information shared by the party on their social media pages, Aukot stormed the party offices in the company of about 20 goons.

Dr Aukot was barred from accessing the premises following his suspension from the party over allegations of financial impropriety and lack of transparency to party members.

According to party secretary-general Fredrick Okango, Aukot made way to the offices where there was an altercation that led the destruction of property.

“We told them that unless they have a court order, we will not give them access to the office,” Okango told a local blog.

He also stated that the former presidential aspirant demanded to collect his belongings. Aukot is also said to have threatened to kill some of the party officials and employees present during the debacle.

The matter has since been reported at Muthangari Police station under OB No. 31/01/10/2020.

On September 11, the party wrote to Aukot demanding Ksh5 million for allegedly using Party office to conduct private business.

In a letter by lawyer Edwin Saluny on behalf of the Party, Aukot was asked to pay the amount in seven days or risk “recovery action” at his own costs.

The party said he used its offices to conduct private business for his law firm, EA LAW consulting, hence they would charge him a monthly rent of Ksh150,000.

“On diverse dates between February 2018 and August 2020, you used our client’s offices to conduct your private commercial business under EA LAW consulting, full particulars and information whereof is well within your knowledge. A proper computation of the period within which you unlawfully used our clients offices is for a period of 30 months. To that extent, our client’s charges are at the rate of Ksh150,000 per month,” the letter reads in part.

Aukot is also accused of sponsoring goons to break a door to the offices, which was been valued at Ksh500,000.

“On or about 27th August 2020, you caused a group of goons to destroy a double mahogany wooden door that grants access to the offices of our client. The costs of replacement of the said door is assessed at Ksh500,000,” added the letter.