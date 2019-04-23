Drama as Kakamega KNUT officials engage Police in running battle after storming Institution

The new Education Competence Based Curriculum training session was disrupted in Kakamega after officials from the Kenya National Teachers Union (KNUT) stormed the institution.

Police arrest Kakamega Central KNUT branch secretary Tom Ingolo after he led officials to disrupt the ongoing training of teachers on CBC at Kakamega Primary School & Shubuli church. pic.twitter.com/gzuZMQCdKX — Thika Town Today – 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) April 23, 2019

The officials engaged in a running battle with police who finally locked them up. KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion had warned the Teachers against taking part in the training, calling for the total boycott. KNUT secretary Kakamega branch Tom Ingolo vowed that they would not allow the training to take place until their concerns are addressed.On her part, TSC boss Nancy Macharia on Tuesday maintained that the training will sharpen the skills of teachers, and already a huge turnout has been witnessed in over 1000 zones. Sossion insists that the government has not done sufficient sensitisation among the key education stakeholders. On Wednesday last week, Sossion termed the training as “a violation of the law”. Some of the issues cited by the union against the new curriculum include: rushed implementation, lack of support in monitoring books, inadequate infrastructure due to extremely high enrolment and failure to involve the participation of private schools in the training. The KNUT boss described the new curriculum as a foreign investment that seeks to drown the Kenyan learners in the long run.