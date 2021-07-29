Drama as former CS Rashid Echesa co-accused Chrispine Oduor Odipo is arrested

Drama in court after former CS Rashid Echesa co-accused Chrispine Oduor Odipo is arrested in court for defrauding a businesslady Sh 810,000 by false pretenses.

Dectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations pounce on him as he left the courtroom in Sh39 billion fake arms trial.

Oduor, a director of Pzel Company Limited, which allegedly received Sh11.5 million kickback on behalf of Echesa and others in the Sh 40 billion fake arms scandal.

Odour is accused of obtaining Ksh 810,000 from Joyce Bosibori pretending he was in a position to supply lift repair materials.