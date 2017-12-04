BREAKING LIVE: Dr Ndii Wife Speaks Out On How Husband Was Arrested At Diani, Kwale

Dr David Ndii wife madam Leah Ndii-nee Gatabaki speaks of the dramatic arrest of his husband, how they were harassed by Police and how Winnie Odinga got her released from Diani Police Station.
Dr Ndii is said to be held at the DCI headquarters at Kiambu road, Nairobi.
Comments
Mkenyamkenya says
Its a ripe time for an uprising in this country. Stupidity is stupidity no matter where it comes from. and this is abundant stupidity. This should be a country of laws. Since we don’t have any today. lets start an uprising people, and maybe we might save this nation. I love my life but from the look of thing our lives mean nothing to some clique.
CC MI5 says
REVOLUTION