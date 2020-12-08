Dr Mogusu died at 28, trained for years, died with nothing, worked for 5months without pay?

Dr Mogusu, the yound doctor at Kenyatta University Teaching and referal hospital was a straight A student, he worked very hard to be admitted to medical school. He trained for 7 years, and when he finally landed a job, he worked for FIVE months without a pay…. what a sad news, what a loss to Kenyans!
Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,had no insurance & his young family left with no compensation.Too steep a price for Patriotism. pic.twitter.com/hl8WNYxxeH
— KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 7, 2020
Comments
Anonymous says
Let your passing not go in vain!
As the election thief vampire fraudster goes for his 32 days leave, may GOD inflict it with COVID-19!
The ODM fraudster vampire with his party of thugs and his ICC crime election thief vampire fraudster are to blame for all the abys regime crimes committed to the citizens of the Republic of Kenya.
Our HEAVENLY FATHER, please allow Lucifer with all his fallen angels inflict COVID-19 to all our two vampire fraudsters, all our Senators, Governors, MPigs, CSs, PSs, MCA, women reps, drafters of the SNAKE BBI, all those whom signed for the SNAKE BBI and all the looter of COVID-19 donations and aids, as from 15th December 2020 to 15th January 2021. Clean them all from.
FATHER, our nation is bleeding due to this wicked people in the present abyss regime of the day. They do not represent the interest of the citizens of the Republic of kenya but their own and the interest of the two vampire fraudsters. Our doctors are planning/may be on strike due to the abyss regimes not protecting them as they treat COVID-19 patients across the country. Before you are our souls lost due to COVID-19 and all those assassinated by the abyss systems of the abyss regime. Let their deaths not go in vain – the your authorized plague of visit all these people and only save those whom have YOUR WILL and those of the Republic of Kenya.
OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN, let this plague come to pass, for the citizens have had enough of these satanic people. Give our nation a NEW beginning as from 16th January 2021 onwards.
IN JESUS NAME WE ALL PLAY AND CLAIM THIS TO HAPPEN. AMEN AND AMAN