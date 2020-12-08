Dr Mogusu died at 28, trained for years, died with nothing, worked for 5months without pay?

Dr Mogusu, the yound doctor at Kenyatta University Teaching and referal hospital was a straight A student, he worked very hard to be admitted to medical school. He trained for 7 years, and when he finally landed a job, he worked for FIVE months without a pay…. what a sad news, what a loss to Kenyans!

Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,had no insurance & his young family left with no compensation.Too steep a price for Patriotism. pic.twitter.com/hl8WNYxxeH — KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 7, 2020