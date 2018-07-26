Tough DPP’s Father Mentioned in Mau Grabbers as Narok Senator Exposes Big Shots

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina has told invaders in Mau Forest to return to where they came from.

He said on Thursday squatters disregarded the rule of law since they had been asked to leave the forest many years back.

“You were born somewhere, you did not fall from the sky. If you are a squatter where did you come from?” Asked the senator.

Speaking on KTN, he said he will ensure the forest is preserved.

“William ole Ntimama [former Cabinet minister] had a dream to clear the forest of settlers. As the senator, I will ensure the dream is fulfilled,” he said.

Kina said he joined a petition in court seeking to evict people from the forest. He said it is in the best interest of the community to conserve the forest for future generations.

While strongly castigating those opposing the Mau evictions, he mentioned the names of influential people who own land in the vast water tower.

“The report mentioned Zackayo Cheruiyot, 6.3 ha, Isaiah Kiplagat, 7.58 ha, Philemon Komen Chelang’at 8.8 ha, Kinuthia Mbugua, Francis Gei, Alexander Sau, Solomon Sirma, Mohammed Yusuf Haji, John Lokorio, Edward Sambili, Musa Sirma, Chelimo Cheboi, Daniel Kamole among many others,” said the senator.

Ole Kian said there were other companies belonging to senior people in the government which were mentioned in the report. “Sammy Muite, a former Lands commissioner who was allocating the land told me he was accused of owning 77 ha whereas he owned 56 ha only, you should not own even an hectare in the first place,” said the senator.

He said Muite told him he acquired land in the water tower using different arrangement of his name five times but with the same ID number. The first time senator has come out strongly in the recent past days to support the government move to evict the Mau land encroachers.

Musa Sirma served in retired president Mwai Kibaki’s government as a Minister and MP for Eldama Ravine from 1997 to 2007.

Zakayo Cheruiyot served as the Kuresoi South MP for two terms before he lost the seat to Joseph Tonui in the 2017 General Election.

The late Isaiah Kiplagat who died in 2016 at the age of 72 was Athletics Kenya President. Mohammed Yusuf Haji is the current Garissa senator and father to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.