DPP Noordin Haji Sends Shivers Down The Spine of High and Mighty

The latest crackdown on politicians and State officers accused of corruption has sent shivers down the spine of the high and mighty.

A group of MPs were yesterday overheard saying the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is “bad news”.

Only yesterday, he ordered the arrest of Governor Sospeter Ojaamong who will spend two days in the cells without bail over corruptions allegations.

One of the legislator – in the conversation – said the DPP was difficult as he does not “entertain long conversations”, making it difficult to influence him.

Noordin Haji is one of the few Kenyans who rarely smile.

Noordin is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. Yusuf Haji also served as the the Defense Minister during Kibaki era.

Noordin was born in Garissa before he joined Wales College,Cardiff for a Law degree. Upon completion, he joined the National Intelligence Service as a graduate trainee.

Over time, he rose through the ranks to become Deputy Director in charge of Economic Crimes at NIS.

On March 14,2018 President Kenyatta picked Noordin Haji to take over office of DPP. The no nonsense Kenyan outshines replaced Keriako Tobiko who was appointed CS Environment.