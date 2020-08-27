DPP Noordin Haji reveals how Obado spent Sh73 million stolen money

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has revealed how Migori governor Okoth Obado spent the allegedly stolen Ksh73 million public funds.

In a statement released on Thursday August 27, 2020, the DPP said the Sh73 million was directly received by Obado through his children who got multiple payments through companies trading with Migori County in 2013/2014 and 2016/2017 financial years.

The DPP claims that the directors of the 13 fingered companies were proxies of the governor, including three of whom were brothers, namely: Jared Peter Kwaga, Patroba Ochanda and Joram Opala, and their mother Penina Auma Otago and the spouse to Jared Peter Kwaga, Christine Akinyi and his sister-in-law Carolyne Onyango.

Obado’s children who are implicated in the public theft of money are Dan Achola Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth.

The DPP claims that investigations revealed that three of Obado’s children, Achola, Susan and Jerry, received Sh38,949,376.90 in their accounts.

The money, DPP said, was used to pay their school fees, upkeep, maintenance and medical bills in Australia, Scotland and United Kingdom. Some of the money was also traced to have bought two Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles for the children.

Evelyne Adhiambo Zachary, who did not receive cash for school fees, the governor is said to have bought her a house at the Loresho Ridge for a staggering Sh34,525,000.

The companies and business entities implicated in the theft are Misoft Company Ltd, Tarchdog Printers, Deltrack ICT Services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu Business, Victorius Investment, Dolphus Softwares, Dankey Press and Pesulus Services.

Migori Governor, Okoth Obado & 23 others will today in a Nairobi court answer to Sh73.4M corruption charges at the county. This is after DPP Noordin Haji approved the charges on 25.8.2020. This involves 11 persons & 13 companies. pic.twitter.com/hVwK7q3nX0 — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) August 27, 2020

Obado and his co-accused were presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday where they will face criminal charges over the alleged theft of Sh73,474,376.90.