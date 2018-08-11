DPP Noordin Haji Releases List Of Corrupt Persons To Be Arrested Today

Here is the list of persons to be arrested today in relation to SGR Land compensation scandal in which 2.8Billion was lost:

Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Swazuri – Chairperson, NLC

Dr. Salome Ludenyi Munubi – Director, Valuation and Taxation Committee, NLC

Tom Aziz Chavangi – Chief Executive Officer, NLC

Francis Karimi Mugo – Director, Finance and Administration, NLC

Atanas Kariuki Maina – Managing Director, KRC

Victor Wahome Kariuki – Land Surveyor, KRC

Elijah Mwenda Nyamu – Assistant Land Surveyor, KRC

John Mwangi Mwaniki – Senior Land Surveyor, Ministry of Lands

Caroline Nabalayo Kituyi – Registrar of Titles, Ministry of Lands

Peter Ng’ang’a Mburu – Registrar of Titles, Ministry of Lands

Gladys Mwikali Muyanga – Principal Land Registration Officer, Ministry of Lands

Obadiah Mbugua Wainaina – Private Surveyor

David Barno Some

Esther Chebet Some alias Esther Fura Some

Dasahe Investments Limited

Keibukwo Investment Limited

Olomotit Estate Limited