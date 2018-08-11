DPP Noordin Haji Releases List Of Corrupt Persons To Be Arrested Today

Here is the list of persons to be arrested today in relation to SGR Land compensation scandal in which 2.8Billion was lost:
Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Swazuri – Chairperson, NLC
Dr. Salome Ludenyi Munubi – Director, Valuation and Taxation Committee, NLC
Tom Aziz Chavangi – Chief Executive Officer, NLC
Francis Karimi Mugo – Director, Finance and Administration, NLC
Atanas Kariuki Maina – Managing Director, KRC
Victor Wahome Kariuki – Land Surveyor, KRC
Elijah Mwenda Nyamu – Assistant Land Surveyor, KRC
John Mwangi Mwaniki – Senior Land Surveyor, Ministry of Lands
Caroline Nabalayo Kituyi – Registrar of Titles, Ministry of Lands
Peter Ng’ang’a Mburu – Registrar of Titles, Ministry of Lands
Gladys Mwikali Muyanga – Principal Land Registration Officer, Ministry of Lands
Obadiah Mbugua Wainaina – Private Surveyor
David Barno Some
Esther Chebet Some alias Esther Fura Some
Dasahe Investments Limited
Keibukwo Investment Limited
Olomotit Estate Limited
