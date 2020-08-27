BREAKING: DPP Haji orders the arrest and prosecution of ex KPA boss Daniel Manduku over 244m tender, corruption scandal

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku over irregular procurement and over-payment of Sh244 million for work not completed.

In a statement released on Thursday August 27, 2020 via twitter, DPP Haji said that investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had revealed that Manduku engaged in the procurement for the manufacture of concrete barriers t the Inland container depot, Kilindini port and Makongeni goodshed yard without a procurement plan and an approved budget for the financial year 2018/2019.

According to Haji, there was no requisition made for concrete barriers by user department within KPA as required under public procurement and asset disposal act of 2015 and regulations made thereunder.

There was also no prior planning before engaging in the project for the manufacture of concrete barriers.

DPP Haji said that KPA made an overpayment of Ksh 244,837,909.59 to the contractors for the works not completed.