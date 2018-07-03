DPP Haji Orders Immediate Arrest of Governor Ojaamong For Squandering Sh20Million

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has okayed the prosecution of Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and nine others over the loss of Sh20 million through fraudulent procurement.

The officers who are now facing arrests will be charged with seven offences including abuse of office and flouting procurement procedures.

“Hon Sospeter Ojaamong unilaterally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Madam R Enterprise Ltd (MRE Ltd) in a project of solid waste management system without due regard procedural framework governing management of public finance and projects leading to loss of Sh8 million,” Haji said

Investigation by the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) backdating to 2016 revealed the tender was single-sourced. The probe by the anti-graft watchdog would also reveal that once the tender was awarded, the county paid another company with a similar name, Madam R. Madam R is registered as a sole proprietorship.