Drama as DPP Boss Haji Goes for CS Matiang’i over Sh1.5Billion Ruaraka Land Saga

The Senate committee investigating the Ruaraka land saga has proposed that CS Fred Matiang’i be prosecuted for illegal dealings.

According to a damning report released on Wednesday, the Senate team also wants PS Belio Kipsang held personally accountable for the Ksh.1.5billion payout in the Ruaraka land scandal.

The committee is demanding that the Director of Public Prosecution, the infallible Noordin Haji and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigate and prosecute the duo.

They are accused of ignoring a quality assurance and standard assessments report that listed the Ruaraka land as public property.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the EACC are to probe the two officials to ascertain why they ignored the report that would have saved the country the Ksh.1.5billion.

The investigative agencies have been given three months to act on the Ruaraka land scandal.

They would face charges of causing the loss of Ksh.1.5billion in the acquisition of the 13-acre controversial Ruaraka land.