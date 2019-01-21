DP Ruto,s wingman Mp John Waluke in hot soup over corruption allegations

The High Court has declined to stop the prosecution of a corruption case against Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke.

Mr. Waluke is charged with several counts of fraud alongside businessman Grace Wakhungu over a contract his company — Erad Supplies and General Contracts Ltd — won to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize in 2004.

The lawmaker and his co-accused had filed an application seeking to block the case pending the hearing and determination of their petition.

High Court judge Hedwig O’ngudi, however, declined to issue the orders noting that the application had not been made in a timely manner.

In his application, the MP and his co-accused claim that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the investigative agencies contravened the law by initiating an unlawful criminal process against them in order to compel them refund Ksh.310 million and $24,032 received by his company.

According to the prosecution, Waluke and his co-director fraudulently acquired the money as costs of storage of 40,000 tonnes of white maize purportedly incurred by Chelsea Freight, loss of profits and interest.

The Sirisia MP is a co-director of the company alongside Grace Wakhungu.