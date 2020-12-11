DP Ruto’s team in Panic after Uhuru endorsed ODM candidate in Msambweni by-election

Msambweni by-election that is just five days away and ODM flagbearer Omar Boga appears to have received a significant boost today when he met President Uhuru Kenyatta the meeting coming in the wake of intensified campaigns.

Boga’s main rival is independent candidate Faisal Abdullah whose campaign team is being led by jubilee coast leaders allied to the deputy president.

The president and ODM leader Raila Odinga seem to have extended their handshake to the by-election after president’s photo of ODM candidate Omar Boga on the sidelines of the liwatoni footbridge launch affirming that Boga maybe the handshake candidate.

ODM leader-led campaigns in Ukunda where he met community leaders from kinondo, Ramisi, and Ukunda.

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan joho and Kilifi counterpart Amazon Kingi have been at the forefront of Boga’s campaigns in Msambweni.