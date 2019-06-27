DP Ruto’s security heightened amid assassination plot- Senator Murkomen

Political tensions in the country have been building up following Deputy President William Ruto’s allegations on a group of Cabinet Secretaries plotting for his assassination.

We now understand that Ruto has reportedly invested in his security details a move that now tends to prove the seriousness of his allegations.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is also a close confidant of the DP claimed that he had met Ruto during a meeting to discuss the Division of Revenue Allocations Bill where he tried engaging him on the assassination allegations.

He says that his security details have been upgraded since allegations on his ‘murder plot’ started looming.

“The security of DP Ruto has since been upgraded. I saw his convoy when he left his office, it looked like it was enhanced and so I asked one of the security guys, ‘there’s another extra car, two or so here and people I’ve never seen before’ and he told me that some work had been done,” Mukomen narrated.

Questioned on his assassination allegations, Murkomen claims that Ruto rubbished off the claims.

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who was first to complain over the alleged plot, accused Ruto of linking him to the plot without proper investigations.

Other leaders include Transport minister James Macharia, ICT boss Joe Mucheru and Health CS Sicily Kariuki .

“We want to confirm we have been having meetings. Indeed, we had a meeting in La Mada and we will continue having meetings because, under the Constitution of Kenya, there is freedom of assembly and expression,” Munya claimed.