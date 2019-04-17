DP Ruto’s Online Campaign Strategy hits the Rock, Itumbi comes in to intervene

The internet was on Wednesday morning speaking in one voice, Vote for Ruto. The hashtag #Vote4Ruto that was created on Twitter by what many speculated were Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s supporters was the top most trend.

Kenyans on twitter, under the created hashtag called for people to vote for the DP come 2022, as they spread his 2022 manifesto. https://twitter.com/RoyalKenyah/status/1118342889212346371

They had created posters of the DP, showing his support from different parts of the Country.

However, DP Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team has distanced itself from the trend. They say the hashtag has been created by Ruto’s enemies who want to compromise his reputation. https://twitter.com/sonkohussler/status/1118399032181784577

Through Statehouse Direcor for Digital and Diaspora Communications Dennis Itumbi, Ruto’s camp claim to be knowing the people behind the hashtag, whom they claim is the sound of a defeated group that is running out of ideas!

He argues that the DP has been clear on 2022 politics. https://twitter.com/OleItumbi/status/1118385619359674368

Itumbi further argues that It is time for service delivery, Time to serve and do what must be done for Country.

He says Ruto has not even gotten the Jubilee ticket.

Itumbi further claimed that for one to understand who owns the group that is barking on hashtag ‘Vote For Ruto’ “just look at their previous choir of tweets. Same sound, same noise, same lyrics – Same owner!” https://twitter.com/OleItumbi/status/1118389088615374848

He added that It is an Orchestra with a team, instruments and money but can barely compose a melody.

He said that they wished them well!