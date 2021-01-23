DP Ruto’s list of lies that do not bind, conmanship

On Monday:
The conman is using handshake to rock jubilee.
On Tuesday:
Mlinifukuza ODM mnifuate Jubillee mnifukuze hamta weeeeza.
On Wednesday:
I will not support a group of people who want to creat position for themselves.
Thursday:
Its a waste of time to move around doing politics in the country in the name of BBI.
Friday:
All kenyans have agreed to pass BBI why engage in rallies?
Saturday:
we will be holding parallel rallies to overide BBI
Sunday:
We will be joining BBI rally in Mombasa infact we want to take charge. Is these not confusion?
Leave a Reply