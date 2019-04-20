DP Ruto’s lawyer Ahmednassir attacked, humiliated badly over Uhuru handshake deal comment

If H.E UHURU/DP Ruto call me today for one single advise…I will tell them…forget about the BIG 4 agenda & building bridge(s)…instead adopt a single agenda..make Kenyans have HOPE/FAITH in tomorrow…call us to UHURU park, holding the BIBLE SWEAR your govt will STOP STEALING
— Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) April 18, 2019
You confuse me SC. They’re your clients or so I thought. 🤷♀️🤷♀️
— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) April 18, 2019
Next time you’re taking instructions pls advice on that too.
— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) April 18, 2019
What happened to the Dams? I’m told one had a highly contagious infection such that the others got sick and died.
— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) April 18, 2019
You defend the most decorated thief in that govt in courts and TV. Start with yourself with a Koran and vow never to defend thieves who have plundered this country.
— SayAfrica (@sayafrica) April 20, 2019
They held the same bible and they are stealing…hey, you defendes thieves on election dispute.
— #Davies (@pauldaviddavies) April 18, 2019
Moi government gave us free milk whereas Uhuru's government is milking us dry,tulikosea wapi?#KenyanCabinetOfThieves
— FLORAH INONDA. (@florah_inonda) April 18, 2019
Hold the Quran and swear to us you have never stolen and benefited from shoddy deals.
— Adan Mursal (@mursi_KE) April 18, 2019
If somebody steals and he calls you to build him a house and pays you with hata kama ni that stolen money,do we call you a mere builder a thief?, or better still you have a piece of land you're selling, a thief comes to buy, would we call you a thief as well?
— King Espoir XVII (@blackpimpernel2) April 18, 2019
If the builder is aware of the source of funds, then yes, he's not only an enabler but also a thief.
— Kathungu (@kathungukisumba) April 18, 2019
..and then you run to represent the ones who steal and loot the public coffers like Kidero and Luto in Weston scandal? Danganya wengine
— Wanga (@JephWanga) April 18, 2019
Had Kibaki paused his "economic recovery" in 2005; for a reality check; he'd have avoided the despicable PEV.
Uhuruto should speahead a national symposium on; THE KENYA WE DON'T WANT. That will become Uhuru's legacy; which will reverberate, even after we're all gone!
— WaNduta (@WaNduta8) April 18, 2019
The administration is such a joke that pariah states like Somalia are challenging and claiming our territory?Uganda has stuck to Migingo and we are soon adding them more land in Naivasha!
— Ambalu Wanga (@wanga08) April 18, 2019
In any case, there is no time to implement the big4! But at the same time, hyenas cannot convene a goats' meeting to proclaim an end to meat festivities! Eating goat meet is in their blood!
— Kiragu Maina (@Kiragu_rm) April 18, 2019
The more proactive intervention to stamp out plunder of public coffers, Mheshimiwa, would be opening "huduma centres" to specifically register known thieves, with evidence. Exhorting @DCI_Kenya and @ODPP_KE to double their efforts will not bear fruit until we all embrace the war
— NGINYAH NGARUMA (@ngaruman) April 19, 2019
