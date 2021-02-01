DP Ruto’s ‘attack dogs’ Hon Osoro, Millicent Omanga assaulted in Kisii as Ruto watched helplessly

Standoff at a funeral in Kisii as MPs Osoro, Arati exchange blows

On Monday afternoon, the funeral of Abel Gongera- the father to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi- came to a halt momentarily after legislators Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro exchanged blows.

Photos shared on social media showed the two elected legislators going at it in a flurry of fists and kicks.

The fight forced the ceremony into a stand-still as Kisii Governor James Ongwae attempted to call the meeting to order.

Reports say Arati-the Dagoretti North MP had attacked the DP Ruto-led hustler movement and in turn, got booed by a section of the audience.

South Mugirango MP Osoro who was in attendance rushed to the podium and attempted to grab the microphone from Arati, sparking the fisticuffs.

Among those in attendance at the funeral were ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.