DP Ruto will be embarrassed in Kibra- Political analyst Herman Manyora

AU Envoy Raila Odinga’s party, ODM is set to outshine Deputy President William Ruto’s Jubilee party.

This is according to renowned political analyst, Herman Manyora who shed light on the reasons why ODM will take the lead in Kibra’s by-election. This comes after Jubilee party announced its intention to join the race.

Manyora who spoke to The Star, outlined that ODM had an advantage over other parties due to its tight grip over the Kibra constituency.

He went ahead to explain that It’s not just about numbers as ODM supporters are more political.

“In addition, most people in Kibra are from Nyanza and another significant portion is from Western.

If you went to Kibra you’d be forgiven for thinking that everyone is from the Luo community or is ODM. That is how we look at our politics, sad as it may be,” he opined.

The analyst further outlined that the ODM brigade also came with a certain sense of magic and charisma during its campaigns, especially when it is led by the likes of secretary-general Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

According to Manyora, when such individuals descend on Kibra, other parties also eyeing the seat will not be eager to counter.

Even more effectively, when Raila opts to campaign in person, that will be the end of the story.

He confirmed that the former Prime Minister only needed to make one appearance during the campaign and ODM would be assured of a win.

However, the analyst outlined that the other parties may have good mobilisers and even excellent ideas only until the ODM brigade descends on the ground.

He further revealed that ODM would have to be very careful with the way it handles nominations because the primaries could turn out to be their undoing.