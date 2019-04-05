DP Ruto Vows to Settle Ksh234M Debt in 2 Weeks

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed that the government will clear a Ksh234 million debt it owes to all Kenyan athletes in two weeks.

The veep was speaking while hosting Kenya cross-country championships team for dinner at his Karen residence on Thursday evening.

He further revealed that he had given orders to the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary in charge of the docket to ensure that the debt was settled.

“The president already gave a directive on how matters to do with recognition of sports men and women, those who win Gold, those who win Silver and those who win Bronze.

“I have instructed the CS and her PS that in the next two weeks, we must settle all the outstanding payments to our athletes. We are told that we have an outstanding bill of about Ksh234 million, I will ensure that the necessary approvals are obtained,” stated Ruto.

He further revealed that within the stated time frame he would ask President Uhuru Kenyattato have a talk with the athletes.

“I will also request when we are ready, in the next two weeks, what you have asked, I will also ask his excellency the president to have a chat with you,” he continued.

He also revealed that the state would invest in sports since the industry has the power to unite people both nationally and globally.

To do that, he continued, the state resolved towards dedicating 35 per cent of resources collected under the Sports, Art and Culture Development Fund towards sports.

“We are going to dedicate 32 per cent of the resources from the Sports, Art and Culture Development Fund for matters of sports in Kenya,” he remarked.