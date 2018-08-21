DP Ruto Takes Brown Envelope to Uganda, Donates 10Million to Church

Deputy President William Ruto has crossed the borders with his eye-brows raising philanthropy.

Ruto who over the weekend was in Uganda where he was feted with a Lifetime Achievement during the Young Achievers Awards held in Kampala extended his undisputed but controversial generosity to Uganda where he donated Sh10million towards a Church fund-raiser.

In a tweet by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, he indicated Ruto donated USh 350 million alongside his USh 400 million during a church fund-raiser.

We also presided over a fundraiser for the completion of construction of St Peter's Cathedral, Kapchorwa, where I offered Shs400m towards the project. I thank His Excellency Ruto for the Shs350m offer he made to the initiative. pic.twitter.com/bgNtBysg30 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 19, 2018

The donations were equivalent of about KSh 10 million and KSh 11 million respectively. The DP who recently donated KSh 8 million to All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi gave out the amount in aid of completion of construction of St Peter’s Cathedral Kapchorwa a border town between Kenya and Uganda.