Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

DP Ruto Takes Brown Envelope to Uganda, Donates 10Million to Church

DP Ruto Takes Brown Envelope to Uganda, Donates 10Million to Church

Leave a Comment

Deputy President William Ruto has crossed the borders with his eye-brows raising philanthropy.

Ruto who over the weekend was in Uganda where he was feted with a Lifetime Achievement during the Young Achievers Awards held in Kampala extended his undisputed but controversial generosity to Uganda where he donated Sh10million towards a Church fund-raiser.

In a tweet by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, he indicated Ruto donated USh 350 million alongside his USh 400 million during a church fund-raiser.

The donations were equivalent of about KSh 10 million and KSh 11 million respectively. The DP who recently donated KSh 8 million to All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi gave out the amount in aid of completion of construction of St Peter’s Cathedral Kapchorwa a border town between Kenya and Uganda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies