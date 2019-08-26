DP Ruto suffers huge blow after key Kalenjin financiers dump him for handshake team

Deputy President William Ruto, is about to suffer a huge blow if reports about his former financiers joining forces in a new political party are anything to go by.

In a report run by the Nation, the three bankrollers included David Langat, Zedekiah Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki and Zakayo Cheruiyot who moved to Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) headed by former Governor Isaac Ruto.

The three reportedly cited business rivalry after falling out with the DP accusing him of deliberately denying them tenders.

They further argued that Ruto snatched the tenders from them and used his office to favour the Chinese firms instead.

Some of the projects in question are alleged to be the Standard Gauge Railway, which was eventually awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s Greenfield terminal, which was cancelled among others.

The three are reportedly seeking to unseat Ruto from his own backyard.

Langat has reportedly since parting ways with the DP, taken up an important role within CCM.

“We are working on a strategy where CCM and Kanu are going to work together before joining a larger alliance that will have a better chance of forming the next government,” the paper quoted a source close to Langat.

Cheruiyot, who fell out with the DP in the run-up to the last elections, argued that Rift Valley voters deserved to be accorded alternatives in choice of leaders.

“The Kalenjins, just like other Kenyans, have the freedom of thought and association. I do not believe in being pigeonholed for the sake of an individual’s ambition, especially a megalomaniac. Such does not solve community issues,” he stated.

Earlier, Buzeki had been confirmed as a new member of the CCM party shortly after announcing his exit from the DP’s camp.

Courtesy: report by daily nation