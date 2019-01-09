DP Ruto should not lead this country, won’t support him: Martha Karua

Another blow for William lootall after a mount kenya leader differed on his ideology on Wednesday.

Narc party leader Martha Karua has said she cannot support Deputy President William Ruto in his bid for the country’s top seat in the upcoming general election.

Speaking to a local television, Karua said some of the challenges facing the DP cannot allow her to do so.

“Those are my personal views and there are many issues and some of them surround involve Chapter 6 of the constitution,” said Karua.

The former Justice minister, who supported the re-election of Jubilee leaders in 2017, was however keen to note that she wholly supports President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“To support them (President Kenyatta and DP Ruto) as a duo was a difficult decision. His choice of a deputy was his not mine,” she said.

In regards to the much publicised handshake between the President and NASA leader Raila Odinga, Ms. Karua said it was necessary so that Kenyans from across the political divide would put aside their differences.

She reiterated what she termed as tense moments in the country at the time that were not good for development.

According to her, the handshake does not in any way impede the ambitions of those in the 2022 State House race.

The Narc leader further urged politicians to respect the presidency saying that the current backlash from the Kenyatta-Odinga peace deal devalues the seat.

” How will you then ask Kenyans to show respect to you and the Presidency if you ever get the chance to sit on it?” she posed