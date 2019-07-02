DP Ruto secretly ‘tortured’ in Statehouse as Uhuru hosts Raila and Salva Kiir in deep talks

Well, well, well… there was an awkward moment at Statehouse when DP Ruto came face to face with supreme leader Raila Odinga moments after he had insulted him badly with a Harambee in Nyamira county. The DP had referred Raila to as the load of poverty among other obscenities that do not befit a stature of a deputy president. Well, he claimed Mt Kenya mafia are plotting to kill him but me thinks his extreme hatred, anger is what will eventually kill his politics. Look at how he has lost weight and hair, he is just 49 yet he looks much older than72 year old Raila.

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

Damn!

This must have been … uncomfortable.

You spend the whole day insulting a man then your Boss includes him as part of a dinner he’s hosting for an esteemed guest with close friends & work colleagues.



In Islam you are told not to reciprocate insults. If a Jews or Christians say unsavoury things about Islam then reply by saying may God guide you.When yr respected leader is insulted by the camp of another leader don't pay back in kind.Uhuru,Raila, Kalonzo,Ruto,Farah,Orengo etc. — Farah Maalim EGH (@FarahMaalimM) December 5, 2017

Ruto if you think you are doing the right thing Kenyans are not fools they are watching you stop yelling Raila's name all the time.. Do what you think its right calling him lord of poverty won't change a thing get a good strategy its only a fool that uses insults — Mtetezy (@leomtetezy) July 2, 2019

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has alluded that it will be difficult for Ruto to ascend to presidency if his supporters continue hurling insults at former premier Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyattahttps://t.co/opVSUMdPwh pic.twitter.com/mK6NaOOLSJ — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 16, 2018