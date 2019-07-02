Kenya Today

DP Ruto secretly ‘tortured’ in Statehouse as Uhuru hosts Raila and Salva Kiir in deep talks

Well, well, well… there was an awkward moment at Statehouse when DP Ruto came face to face with supreme leader Raila Odinga moments after he had insulted him badly with a Harambee in Nyamira county. The DP had referred Raila to as the load of poverty among other obscenities that do not befit a stature of a deputy president. Well, he claimed Mt Kenya mafia are plotting to kill him but me thinks his extreme hatred, anger is what will eventually kill his politics. Look at how he has lost weight and hair, he is just 49 yet he looks much older than72 year old Raila.

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

Damn!

This must have been … uncomfortable.

You spend the whole day insulting a man then your Boss includes him as part of a dinner he’s hosting for an esteemed guest with close friends & work colleagues.

