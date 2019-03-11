DP Ruto rubbishes DPP statement on Arror and Kimwarer dam

Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished statement from DPP on Arror and Kimwarer dam terming them as political witch-hunt.



Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, the DP insisted that that investigating agencies must not predetermine cases.

“No amount of repeating a lie will make it the truth. We must leave out propaganda and falsehoods in those we perceive to be our friends or enemies,” he told the congregation at the Kongowea SDA Church, Nyali.

According to the DP, a genuine fight against corruption should not target ‘certain’ individuals.

His sentiments come hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions issued a statement on the progress of the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The DPP sought to assure the public that prosecutions would be ‘devoid of any witch-hunt, political considerations or any other extraneous matter.’

He further noted his concern over the high number of government officials linked to alleged fraudulent tendering and payout process.

The dams construction scandal has pit political leaders against each other with some faulting the office of the DPP.