Drama: DP Ruto Slaps 3 Kalenjin MPs, Allies of Gideon Moi, KICKS Them Out Of Parliamentary Committees

Three Kalenjin MPs who are said to be close allies of KANU leader and Baringo senator Hon Gideon Moi have been kicked out of Parliamentary Committees by Jubilee party. Majority Chief Whip the Mumias East MP Hon Benjamin Washiali delivered the bad news to the MPs. The Chief whip directed the speaker Justine Muturi to relief/discharge the 3 MPs membership of various committee to which they had been appointed..

A jubilee MP who requested anonymity blamed DP Ruto for removal of the 3 MPs and termed the move as being petty. He said there was no justification of DP Ruto witch-hunting the MPs for their friendship with Hon Moi.

The MPs kicked from house committees (de-whipped) include the vocal Hon Alfred Kiptoo Keter, Hon David Kangongo Bowen and Hon Alexander Kimutai Kigen Kosgey.

Pushed to explain why the party was removing the MPs barely a week since they were appointe to committees, Hon Washiali is said to have said that he was only a messenger, meaning the orders came from above/DP Ruto.

