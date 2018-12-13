DP Ruto ‘pushed’ out of red carpet as Raila takes charge of Uhuru visit

Deputy president william Ruto saw a hard time on thursday morning after the long awaited moment to welcome president Kenyatta turned tragic after he was pushed out of the red carpet to allow president Kenyatta and ODM leader Raial Odinga.
