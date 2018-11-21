DP Ruto Punctured In Kisii, Told to stop politicising Development Projects

By Abuga Makori Sr

ODM party national treasurer has accused Deputy President William Ruto of hiding in development projects to campaign at the expense of poor locals.

For the last three weeks, Ruto has visited the populous Gusii region twice with his first trip coming a fortnight ago in Kemera ward and a subsequent trip to Kitutu Chache North last week.

But the former Kitutu Masaba MP has taken issue with controversial Bonyunyu Dam, which the DP has often identified as one of mega project to be initiated by Jubilee administration.

“When you launch a project like that of Bonyunyu, there is a report that the government gives after feasibility study.

“This entails compensation scheme for those affected for easy relocation. So far, nothing has been done but the DP insists the project is ongoing,” lamented Bosire in an interview with Egesa FM on Tuesday.

In June, Ruto visited the vast Kitutu Masaba constituency where he said the government is in the process of constructing Bonyunyu Dam estimated to cost over Sh5 billion.

But the ex-lawmaker insists the project is being done in bad faith due to limited information by government besides lack of public participation as enshrined in the constitution.

“We all want development but it must be sincere. People must take part in deciding what the want and how they want it to be done. Doing things without their consent is a violation of the constitution.”

Early this year, chaos rocked the village in which the dam is situated after police shot dead one protestor in a deadly encounter.

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, has also been pushing for the construction of the dam despite divisions among locals.