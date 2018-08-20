BREAKING SAD: DP Ruto’s Police Motorcycle Escort KILLED In A Road Accident

Deputy President William Ruto has lost another motorcycle escort along the Southern Bypass.

Constable Eric Kamau Mburu died on the spot after losing control of his BMW motorcycle (GK B818Q).

Reports indicate that the deceased was heading to Lang’ata and upon reaching the KeNHA weighbridge, he landed in a ditch.

On January 13, the DP lost another outrider, Constable Casmel Ndege, who lost his life in a similar way.

Constable Ndege was involved in a road accident along Wangari Maathai road, Nairobi.