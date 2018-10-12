DP Ruto Pledges 50M, Governor Sonko 3M if Harambee Stars Beat Ethiopia

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged Ksh50 million bonus to the Harambee Stars if they beat Ethiopia at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Ruto, who visited the team’s morning training at the match venue also revealed that allowances amounting to Ksh250 million have also been released by the government.

Governor Mike Sonko has also pledged 3million to the players if the beat Ethiopia, he also offered 150 buses to transport fans from various city estates to the stadium for free. Several other leaders have offered other forms of support including transporting fans to the stadium for free



Harambee Stars face the Waliyas in the Afcon 2019 qualifiers return match and a win could see them qualify for the continental showpiece slated for mid next year in Cameroon.

Kenya has not been represented at the Africa’s biggest football event since the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

On Thursday the Cabinet Secretary for sports Rashid Echesa announced free entry to the Kasarani Stadium for fans on the match day.

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on the other hand pledged free transport with 150 buses on offer.

Harambee Stars top Group F of the qualifiers on four points after beating Ghana 1-0 and drawing with Ethiopia 0-0 Wednesday.

With Fifa ban on the Sierra Leone FA still in place, three points for Stars Sunday will see them through and break the 14 year jinx.