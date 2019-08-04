DP Ruto pleads with Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga teams to unite ahead of 2022

Deputy President William Ruto on has called on Jubilee politicians to stop factional politics and instead focus on the party’s development agenda.

Ruto said all leaders in the ruling Jubilee Party should unite and rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta for implementation of projects that would better their lives.

The DP said he would continue spearheading the implementation of the Jubilee manifesto across the country “to secure President Kenyatta’s legacy”.

Ruto was speaking at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kiharu, Murang’a County where he was accompanied by MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Purity Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Mary Waithira (Maragua).

Others were Alice Wahome (Kandara), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep,Nyandarua), Githiaka Kiai (Mukurweini), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South) and Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu).

The DP’s remarks come in the wake of division in the ruling party that have seen emergence of two groups; Tanga Tanga, which is perceived to be pro-Ruto, and Kieleweke, which is believed to be against the DP.