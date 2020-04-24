DP Ruto owns Ruai land but will not fight Uhuru eviction order- DP proxy Patrick Osero confirms

Deputy President William Ruto close business ally Patrick Osero has confirmed the DP owns the controversial land in Ruai and that he will fight the eviction that was ordered by State. Osero is listed as one of the directors of the company that was specifically created as a special purpose vehicle to grab the 1600 acre land that was meant for a sewage system.
Patrick Osero is also known as the Ruto face behind Weston Hotel that stands on land that was grabbed from the Civil Aviation Authority opposite the main entrance to Wilson Airport along Langata road. Osero was appointed as a director of ADC but later resigned. He has been a close ally of Ruto since the YK92 days.
”It is is obvious this war is bigger than you can think, there is the Kenyatta family investment of Northlands City that is coming up soon and we see this as a pre cursor of the project and anybody who be on the way of the first family will be swept away” another close ally of the DP was quoted.
On Wednesday, Lands officials repossessed some 1,600 acres in Ruai associated with Deputy President William Ruto through a company called Renton investments.
The war on grabbed land is taking the direction of the anti-graft fight and also the demolitions of buildings that were erected on riparian land all that saw many arrested and prosecuted. This latest move will also cause several government officials and beneficiaries of the illegal allocations arrested and prosecuted.
The parcels set for repossession were meant for sanitation facilities, sewerage treatment plants and water storage facilities but were grabbed by developers.
In some cases, grabbers used fake land registration documents to claim ownership, while in other scenarios genuine but fraudulently obtained documents have been cited.
On Wednesday, a joint statement by Water and Irrigation PS Joseph Irungu and his Lands counterpart Nicholas Muraguli said that the government will repossess all illegally allocated land.
“It is recommended that all land that was set aside for development and expansion of sewerage system in Nairobi county but has been illegally acquired by third parties be recovered,” the two said.
The fraud has left little or no land for expansion of sanitation facilities in Nairobi despite its rising population.
