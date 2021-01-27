DP Ruto opens huge war with Uhuru, who will blink First?

It’s never about RAILA ODINGA!

Ruto is at war with Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto wants to create an impression that Uhuru’s Mt. Kenya backyard is in CHAOS and that Uhuru has completely lost control of it. Ruto is the mastermind of the violence being witnessed all over where Kikuyus are perceived to be living.

When have we seen Kikuyus engaging in political violence? When? We saw some ugly scenes in Kenol Murang’a, today we saw chaos in Githurai which is highly inhabited by the Agikuyu people.

FACT 1 ~ The Githurai violence was organised. When you see mwanainchi in a political rally with a placard know that he/she has been given that placard. No mwanainchi wakes up from his/her home buys a placard writes a message on it another one buys one of the same colour writes on it and then they coincidentally stand together and display the same.

FACT 2 ~ William Ruto knows that Kikuyus will never vote for him in the ballot despite the excitement they show whenever he visits the mountain. What he wants now is to cause chaos and make sure they get divided as much as possible. Dividing them is the only way he knows he’s going to penetrate through and disrupt their voting pattern.

FACT 3 ~ The chaos we saw today after Raila Odinga had left Githurai were never about Raila or BBI. Raila has always campaigned in the Agikuyu nation and he has always had a wonderful reception. Even when he’s vying against their own. That happened in 2007, 2013 and 2017 not even a single time has anyone ever tried to throw a stone at Raila’s motorcade in the Agikuyu land.

FACT 4 ~ William Ruto wants to plunge this nation into chaos so that he can benefit from the political instability which is going to come with it. He knows well he’s going to lose the 2022 elections. That is why he has invested so much in chaos. The Githurai chaos were organised by him, we saw Isaac Mwaura incite the people of Githurai yesterday. He was inciting them to violence. We are happy nobody died as he planned.

FACT 5 ~ Uhuru Kenyatta must be a worried man. He must be worried because the chaos have been ‘conveniently’ planned to happen at his door. The Agikuyu have never fought in their backyard since independence. They are now being divided by the use of money to fight each other. If it continues like this we will witness a terrible BLOODSHED in the mountain soon.

FACT 6 ~ We are headed to difficult and very dangerous times. We are headed to WAR. This is how the Rwanda Genocide started. Inciting people against each other. We’re currently witnessing a war between the ‘POOR’ and the ‘RICH’. Today in Githurai the hooligans waited until the rally ended, immediately the cars started moving they started stoning the cars shouting DYNASTY, DYNASTY, DYNASTY.

Lastly, Ruto has set the stage on the politics he wants to play. He has shown signs that his strategy is VIOLENCE, VIOLENCE and VIOLENCE. I hope he’s ready to take it when the same strategy which he has set will be used against him. I hope he’s not going to play victim.

Thank you and God bless Kenya.

Generali Osumo Jnr