DP Ruto on the axe of Britain in future travel restrictions

British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said that the UK government has a list of Kenya’s most corrupt individuals.

According to Mr Hailey, these individuals face possible asset seizures and future travel restrictions to the European country.

He further stated that the UK government was watching public officers who have amassed wealth from looting public coffers.

According to Hailey, the UK had deployed special teams working with Kenyan authorities tracking the assets of people suspected of corruption dealings.

“I think we are pretty close to building evidence with the Kenyan authorities where people have stashed the money in the UK which will contribute to convictions,” the outgoing British High Commissioner to Kenya said.

In March, DCI George Kinoti revealed that he had sought the help from the United Kingdom to track billions paid for the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Commissioner Hailey had pledged “international support to root out corruption” and asked anyone formally indicted in corruption to step aside to allow an unfettered investigation.

In London, the DCI has contacted the National Crime Agency, whose mandate is to investigate organised crime; human, weapon and drug trafficking; cybercrime; and economic crime across regional and international borders.