Kalenjin MP Hon Chebukut endorses Raila 2022, says only Baba can clean Jubilee mess

Are people admiring his leadership? Do they either believe in his governance? Well, Rift Valley has over a long period of time been believed to be political strongholds for Deputy President Dr William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

But the current political temperatures are changing the situation. With the emergence of two factions within the ruling Jubilee Party, different leaders have expressed their support for different politicians.

Kieleweke faction rallies behind President Uhuru Kenyatta as Tanga tanga rallies behind Ruto.

Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut has expressed his confidence in Raila.

This guy may deliver a Mandela Moment in this Country. Just for one term to clean and restore order and retire peacefully. Extra Ordinary moments requires extra Ordinary measures. The proverbial Silver bullet. With @DavidNdii as CS Finance. @MigunaMiguna#Freethinkers pic.twitter.com/KPH0Dl7X8c — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) June 6, 2019

He says Raila may deliver a Mandela Moment in this Country, urging Kenyans to give him at least one term to clean and restore order and retire peacefully.

He further notes that extra ordinary moments requires extra Ordinary measures. He moreover proposes economist David Ndii as the Finance cabinet Secretary should Raila clinch the presidency.