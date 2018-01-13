DP Ruto Motorcycle Outrider Dies In Road Crash, Lost Control January 13, 2018 2 Comments DP’s motorcycle outrider dies in a road crash on Wangari Maathai road in Nairobi after he lost control of the bike. More to follow
Comments
Anonymous says
The road accidents don’t seem to be ordinary road accidents. They are now normal incidences of human sacrifice. RIP brother.
Anonymous says
Bribe taking and corruption have led to the building of substandard roads in Kenya, creating road conditions that have become death traps to 99.9% of ordinary Kenyan citizens who are forced to be travelling on these roads.
The ruling elites and their allies now travel using helicopters! Tenders for road building are offered to relatives and friends whose main interests are to maximize profits and not building safe roads at all!
What is happening is that Kenyans are under corruption siege and they are not allowed to utter one word of complaint by those in charge of issuing tenders, else they will targeted for permanent elimination. Kenya is ruled by a crime syndicate!