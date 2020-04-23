DP Ruto loses 1600 acre land in Ruai, Nairobi. Uhuru ordered repossession, 100 GSU Police deployed to stop construction

DP Ruto is in deep shit after Statehouse okayed forceful repossession of a 1600-acre piece of land in Ruai, Nairobi. The land is illegally owned by a company associated with DP Ruto, all directors are his alleged proxies that include Nyamira politician and former AFC Chairman Patrick Osero. More 100 GSU police officers are on location to ensure orderliness and also protect the property.

The land was one of the two ranches repossessed by the government as it seeks to expand the Nairobi sewerage plant which will be built in Ruai.

“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” the national government said in a statement by Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu

Muraguri and Irungu named the affected parcels as LR 28706, measuring 1,605 acres, which is owned by Renton Company Limited. The other parcel of land measured 999 acres.

The 1605-acre bloc was previously owned by Renton Company which is associated with is reportedly owned by Ruto alongside two other former operatives in former President Daniel arap Moi’s government.

With an acre of land in Ruai going for about Sh3 million, the value of the land is in the billions.

The other block measuring 999 acres was previously owned by former Presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo who is also Ruto’s former business partner.

The repossession, however, is likely to take longer to be effected as the matter is expected to be contested in court with Renton, through lawyer Tom Ojienda, already filing notice to contest the government’s decision.

The Ruai ranch adds on to Ruto’s land problems as he is already in court fighting to save the Weston Hotel from being demolished by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The National Land Commission had ruled that Ruto pays KCAA Sh210 million for the land where Weston Hotel is built after it was established that the prime land was grabbed.

KCAA, however, declined the NLC’s decision and asked the court to allow it to demolish the Weston Hotel and repossess its land as opposed to being compensated for a fraudulent grab.