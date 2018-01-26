”You Will Lose Big Time In 2022, Mt Kenya Will Abandon You”- Raila Tells DP Ruto

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto that he would not win the presidency in 2022 without his support. Raila said Ruto – a former ally-turned-foe – should reach out to him as that was the only way he could ascend to the country’s top seat in the 2022 General Election.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, who spoke in Kipkeleon East said the fate that has befallen him of being rigged out in three successive elections would befall Ruto as politicians from Mt Kenya region were already scheming against him.

“My election victory has been stolen since 2007 and I would like to tell the Deputy President William Ruto that he will not ascend to the presidency without support of Kenyans” said Raila.

Raila was accompanied by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed during a funeral service of the late William Koech, an ODM branch chairman from Kipkeleon East. The former premier told mourners that despite having his victory stolen in last three general elections his popularity has remained intact in Rift Valley and various parts of the country.

“We are not out of our minds to claim that we won the election. Even Uhuru Kenyatta knows deep down his heart he did not beat me in the election,” he said.

“Kenyans want unity among all Kenyans. I am not the one who is pushing for the swearing but ordinary Kenyans,” he added. Mr Mohammed said ODM has suffered election malpractices since 2007 and warned Rift Valley against banking on Mt Kenya support. “Members of the Kalenjin community are banking on a bunch of lies and political promises from Mt Kenya region leaders. Political pledges do not hold in politics,” said Junet Mohammed.

Junet said false political promises was what happened to Raila in 2002 General Election when he agreed to back the then National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) led by former president Mwai Kibaki. “The only true promise is what Raila is promising Ruto now,” said Junet. The leaders vowed that the planned swearing in scheduled by the opposition at Uhuru Park for January 30 would go on as planned. “I dare say right here in Kericho that the planned swearing in of Raila will go on as scheduled. Raila Odinga has nothing to fear since he had been incarcerated for nine years in 1980s he has seen the worst of the Kenyan prisons. We are ready to die with him at Uhuru Park if the situation will prove bloody,” he said.