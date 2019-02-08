DP Ruto London meeting cancelled, fear protests

Deputy President William Ruto who arrived in London on Thursday was to meet Kenyans in the diaspora on Friday but cancelled the last minute.

Details showed that the Kenya High Commission had scheduled a cocktail for Friday at 1830.

The session was to be one and a half-hours long with Dr. Ruto expected to interact with Kenyans in London.



However, those who had signed up for the meet through Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, received an alert on Thursday notifying them of the cancellation.

“Good evening, Thank you for registering to attend the Cocktail to be hosted by H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, EGH, the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, scheduled for Friday 8th February 2019 from 1830hrs to 2000hrs in London. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the event will not take place. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the Kenya High Commission told those who had registered,” the notice reads.



Dr. Ruto’s communication team later revealed that he was forced to cancel the meeting as he has to return to Kenya.

The DP will have to jet back on Friday to ensure that he and his boss are not out of the country at the same time.

“He’s coming back…President leaves for Ethiopia morning Saturday so he can’t be away,” Dr. Ruto’s Communication Secretary David Mugonyi said

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to travel to Ethiopia for the 32nd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.