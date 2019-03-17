Kenya Today

Drama: DP Ruto launches ‘dead’ computers for a girls’ school in Marakwet, angry Kalenjins protest

Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday launched an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) center at a girls school in Elgeyo Marakwet but Kalenjins online are not happy at what they term as a joke of century.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, DP Ruto and area senator Kipchumba Murkomen stated that they launched the center at Sambir Girls using funds from the national government through the Ministry of Education and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We raised Ksh.18M for equipping the center by purchasing new computers to replace the obsolete ones, purchase new books and complete ongoing construction of dormitory,” wrote the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

The outspoken Jubilee politician also uploaded a few images from the launch alongside the caption and one particular photo caught the attention of Kenyans.

The photo above captures DP Ruto, senator Murkomen, Governor Tolgos and officials from the school standing in a room with old tables and obsolete, outdated computers from 1995.

