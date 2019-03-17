Drama: DP Ruto launches ‘dead’ computers for a girls’ school in Marakwet, angry Kalenjins protest

Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday launched an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) center at a girls school in Elgeyo Marakwet but Kalenjins online are not happy at what they term as a joke of century.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, DP Ruto and area senator Kipchumba Murkomen stated that they launched the center at Sambir Girls using funds from the national government through the Ministry of Education and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We raised Ksh.18M for equipping the center by purchasing new computers to replace the obsolete ones, purchase new books and complete ongoing construction of dormitory,” wrote the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

The outspoken Jubilee politician also uploaded a few images from the launch alongside the caption and one particular photo caught the attention of Kenyans.



The photo above captures DP Ruto, senator Murkomen, Governor Tolgos and officials from the school standing in a room with old tables and obsolete, outdated computers from 1995.

Below is how Kenyans reacted:

Today we hosted the DP at Sambirir Girls. DP launched ICT&Resource Center funded by GOK through MOE & NG-CDF. We raised 18M shillings for equipping the Center by purchasing new computers to replace the obsolete ones,Purchase new books &complete ongoing construction of Dormitory pic.twitter.com/TMZi7c0FEA — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 16, 2019

A Modern School Computer Lab compared with what was launched in my County today ….. My people are given computers that are obsolete & expected to compete with the rest of the World! Am asking my Governor Tolgos to return the computers to the Donor. We maybe poor but not stupid. pic.twitter.com/O5X97paypd — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 16, 2019

Is this what you are calling an ICT centre? Really? With those PCs? — medjugorje (@ANTONETTEMANDU) March 17, 2019

Is that the ICT Centre in the picture? — Laura Walubengo (@lwalubengo) March 17, 2019

My Good Lord … the computers are from the 19th century!LOL Mutatuonesha mambo! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 17, 2019

I will introduce you to my friend Farid Askul from an Irish NGO named CAMARA that equips schools with proper computer hubs for free They train the trainers,he will be of much help to you https://t.co/ImIoLoQ3vr pic.twitter.com/oAx04ZKgt5 — BuSakeena (@FauzKhalid) March 17, 2019

Talk about launching computer's museums — Jimmy James (@JimmyJa89756016) March 16, 2019

'…funded by GOK through MOE & NG-CDF…' '…You raised 18M for equipping the centre…' How do you reconcile those 2? What exactly was the GOK funding? If you don't come out with as much detail as you did for the dams, we are prone to misinterpret the whole exercise… — John Ogola (@jjogola) March 17, 2019

18 million for this? I can supply you with brand new desktops and TFT screens at kshs 25k a piece. 100 of them will only cost Ksh 250k Transportation Ksh. 20k. Comfortable desks and chairs can be added as a discount. Hiii maneno ingine unatuonyesha ya 18M ni Aibu kubwa! pic.twitter.com/nRSm319hTY — CHENYA 🔥🇰🇪🇨🇳 (@digitalmkenya) March 17, 2019

When I hear project, computers, laptops and development from Jubilee Party I just know its a scam. You can't do this to starving Kenyans. Or they are not part of the barking squad 'mtu wetu anaonewa' thus less kenyans.

And u wonder why politicians ail from funny diseases. — Wa dettol w (@JoelWandeto) March 17, 2019

Ata hauoni aibu ukipost shit ka hii na iPhone? — A. Aduma (@MayHorizontal) March 16, 2019

Have you no idea how cheap PCs are currently? You can get a NEW one at 15k, the COMPLETE set and modern (flat screen, bigger RAM, no floppy drive and faster processing speed). With ksh 300,000 that lab would have been upgraded! They had 18M! These ones they picked from the trash — A. Aduma (@MayHorizontal) March 17, 2019

So is murkomen saying they launched this ICT resource center with obsolete computers? — Abu Daud (@RKI2011) March 16, 2019

Plastic chairs for a computer lab… Get tf serious… And again while people are starving to death in Turkana you are busy spending 18million for computers which are of sijui what generation and look at the tables… Smh… GOD will punish you people one day… Just play. — Terry Leakes (@TerryLeakes_254) March 16, 2019