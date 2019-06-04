DP Ruto is the king of money laundry, finish him completely: COTU boss Francis Atwoli

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is one man who for some time has been hunting Deputy President William Ruto.

Recently, the self-proclaimed Luhya elder raised a debate when he announced that Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot paper come 2022.

Some questioned how Atwoli can claim that the DP will not be on the ballot yet he is not God. They further called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the remarks from Atwoli while he was in Lamu .

DP Ruto had responded to Atwoli’s remarks terming it as witchcraft and adding that leaders who make such sentiments require prayers.



Now Atwoli has attacked the embattled Ruto again. Atwoli has claimed that the period is given by the Central Bank of Kenya to return the old Ksh. 1000 notes is long and that it should be reduced so that it will deny the ”Mashamba crook” the opportunity to launder the money in his house.

Atwoli went on to threaten to expose his links by the end of the week on how the DP is using church donations to clean his money.

On Sunday Atwoli, demanded that deadline on current KSh 1,000 notes moved from October to 1st August; says about KSh 2 trillion is held in cash by individuals.