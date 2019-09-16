DP Ruto is “insubordinating” the president, very disrespectful- Hon Ngunjiri

In a candid interview with K24’s Ann Kiguta, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu sensationally claimed Deputy President William Ruto lacks any clear roles in Government lest he be assigned by President Kenyatta.

Wambugu, who became the first Mount Kenya MP to speak against Uhuru and Ruto’s 2022 pact came to dismiss DP Ruto’s habit of traversing the country in the name of launching projects without any government official in the calibre of a Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary.

The controversial MP claimed DP Ruto and President Kenyatta no longer had a working relationship and that DP Ruto could only do that which he was delegated to by Kenyatta.

“The Deputy President’ role is to be the Principal Assistant of the President, and to do those errands or assignments that he is given by the President,” Wambugu remarked.

He added that the Constitution does not expressly state whether the DP and the President must be having a close working relationship.

Section 9 of the Kenyan Constitution says the Deputy President:

(1) Shall be the principal assistant of the President and shall deputise for the President in the execution of the President’s functions.

(2) Shall perform the functions conferred by this Constitution and any other functions of the President as the President may assign.

(3) Subject to Article 134, when the President is absent or is temporarily incapacitated, and during any other period that the President decides, the Deputy President shall act as the President.

In a controversial remark, Wambugu claimed that should Dp Ruto feel unwanted in Government, he could ship out.

“Even if he is not happy, he can’t disrupt the functioning of Govt. If I was the President, I’d ask him to shape up or ship out,” he noted.

However, a section of netizens on Twitter could take none of this, and resorted to bashing the MP for the ‘irrational’ remarks.

Over the weekend, DP Ruto was on a charm offensive at the coast launching and commissioning projects set to benefit the region.

DP Ruto enjoys considerable support from the Kwale County led by Governor Salim Mvurya- a key ally who shipped out of ODM to clinch the gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket.

DP Ruto was also accompanied by Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa during his coastal tour.