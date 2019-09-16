DP Ruto is “insubordinating” the president, very disrespectful- Hon Ngunjiri

In a candid interview with K24’s Ann Kiguta, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu sensationally claimed Deputy President William Ruto lacks any clear roles in Government lest he be assigned by President Kenyatta.
Wambugu, who became the first Mount Kenya MP to speak against Uhuru and Ruto’s 2022 pact came to dismiss DP Ruto’s habit of traversing the country in the name of launching projects without any government official in the calibre of a Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary.
The controversial MP claimed DP Ruto and President Kenyatta no longer had a working relationship and that DP Ruto could only do that which he was delegated to by Kenyatta.
“The Deputy President’ role is to be the Principal Assistant of the President, and to do those errands or assignments that he is given by the President,” Wambugu remarked.
He added that the Constitution does not expressly state whether the DP and the President must be having a close working relationship.
Section 9 of the Kenyan Constitution says the Deputy President:
(1) Shall be the principal assistant of the President and shall deputise for the President in the execution of the President’s functions.
(2) Shall perform the functions conferred by this Constitution and any other functions of the President as the President may assign.
(3) Subject to Article 134, when the President is absent or is temporarily incapacitated, and during any other period that the President decides, the Deputy President shall act as the President.
In a controversial remark, Wambugu claimed that should Dp Ruto feel unwanted in Government, he could ship out.
“Even if he is not happy, he can’t disrupt the functioning of Govt. If I was the President, I’d ask him to shape up or ship out,” he noted.
However, a section of netizens on Twitter could take none of this, and resorted to bashing the MP for the ‘irrational’ remarks.
Over the weekend, DP Ruto was on a charm offensive at the coast launching and commissioning projects set to benefit the region.
DP Ruto enjoys considerable support from the Kwale County led by Governor Salim Mvurya- a key ally who shipped out of ODM to clinch the gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket.
DP Ruto was also accompanied by Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa during his coastal tour.
Comments
Anonymous says
Ruto is Dp. of Kenya and presenting huge Block of RV…..wanainchi want service and development…..and thus he has every right to move around just as he was during 2013-2017.
wambugu is odm mole …actually formerly odm strategists……..
seems he rode on jp wave in nyeri but still in baba payroll…..
can he tell us why Ndii is no longer baba strategist….
Anonymous says
wambugu means wabangi —–plz we hustlers are not intersted with your wivu….and after all you are 1st time foolish mp…..u do not have what it takes to be kingpin of MT KENYA……
for ur infor…MT. KENYA do not have Kingpin…….i know your paymasters are spending sleepless nights thinking but will fail……in any thing against God choosen leader WSR.
Anonymous says
shut up…tell us whta ur prezo has done for common man….
——————————-
Kenya’s potential undone by barons, cartels — envoy
While hailing the country as ‘heaven on earth’, outgoing Israeli Ambassador Noah Gendler says it is undermined by ‘arrogant and complacent’ bureaucrats and overrun by barons and cartels
In Summary
• The Galana-Kulalu irrigation project is the first-ever government-to-government development project to fail in the history of Israel
• Gendler believes there are many groups that wanted the project dead, and he believes they have succeeded
Noah Gendler, until last month the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, is a straight-talking down-to-earth diplomat.
We find him behind his desk. No suit and tie. A short-sleeved white shirt and …
Anonymous says
nation that cannot feed its people with affordable food is failed nations……
in norh arican desert nations irrigation food is cheaper than rain fed food……..
was mistake electing dynasty leader……clueless
Anonymous says
pity after over fifty years of independence we are still not self sufficient with food…..
———————————————————————————-
Kenya among countries facing imminent economic collapse – UN
The climate crisis poses an existential threat to commodity-dependent developing countries and will result in the collapse of some economies if decisive action is not taken now
In Summary
Although commodity-dependent developing countries contribute only modestly to climate change, the climate crisis puts them at most risk
Kenya received a climate change vulnerability score of slightly above 0.5 not far from Somalia which is risker with a score of 0.7
Kenya is among 40 commodity-dependent counties in the world most vulnerable to climate change, the United Nation’s Commodity and Development Report 2019 has revealed.
According to the report, Kenya received a climate change vulnerability score of slightly above 0.5 not far from Somalia, which is ranked as the highly vulnerable among commodity-dependent developing countries with a score of 0.7.
Sub-Saharan Africa countries dominate the list by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at 27, with the remaining few composed of North America and Asian islands.
The UN agency has warned that some of the listed economies risk collapsing if no timely action is taken.
“The climate crisis poses an existential threat to commodity-dependent developing countries and will result in the collapse of some economies if decisive action is not taken now,” UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi said.
He added that now more than ever before, these countries need to assess their diversification potential and reduce their commodity dependence, which for decades has kept them exposed to volatile markets and climate change.
The report highlights the challenges that commodity-dependent developing countries (CDDCs) face as they manage their natural resource sectors in the context of the Paris Agreement. It also explores some potential benefits that might arise from climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Although challenges of adaptation to the adverse effects of climate change apply to every country, CDDCs are substantially more vulnerable than non-CDDCs. This is due not only to their socioeconomic conditions, including their over-reliance on a single or a few commodities but also to their geographical characteristics and low adaptive capacity.
To mitigate this, UNCTAD suggests an immediate economic and export diversification and financial and technical support implement their stated climate action plans.
According to the UN body, diversification could be horizontal, which entails venturing into new goods and sectors to reduce dependence on a narrow range of commodities, or vertical, which involves moving the value chain of a commodity up to increase its worth.
‘’Successful diversification strategy will likely include a combination of horizontal policies, such as strengthening human capital through investments in education and health, and targeted measures to promote individual sectors,’’ says report.
It regrets that although commodity-dependent developing countries contribute only modestly to climate change, the climate crisis puts them at most risk.
This is because they are economically dependent on sectors that are highly exposed to extreme weather events, the report states. Small island developing states (SIDS) are among the worst affected.
Equally at risk are high-income, fossil-fuel-dependent countries, such as Brunei Darussalam, Kuwait, and Qatar, which have some of the highest levels of greenhouse gas emissions per capita.
‘’They could be profoundly affected by the stranding of their major natural resource as a result of the growing push towards greener sources of energy,’’ the report says.
Anonymous says
wambugu …it is not handshake beneficiaries that will decide who will be prezo…..it is hustlers…..