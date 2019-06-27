DP Ruto is frustrating my work, PS Kibicho tells detectives to take charge

Tension within the ruling Jubilee government went a notch higher after Interior Principal Secretary (PS), Karanja Kibicho, made a formal complaint against Deputy President William Ruto.

The embattled PS lodged his complaint during his trip to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Tuesday evening.

“The PS was at DCI headquarters from 7 pm to record a statement on past events. He was there to give details of what transpired in the recent past with his boss,” a top government official disclosed

Kibicho had been expected to present himself at the DCI to answer allegations that had linked him as a chief organizer of the controversial La Mada Hotel meetings, where the alleged assassination plot against DP Ruto was cooked up.

However, the PS surprised the officers as he filed his grievances against DP Ruto. He claimed that the DP had been constantly badgering and harassing him.

Kibicho reportedly cited an incident that led to a confrontation with DP Ruto at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where they had gone to welcome back president Kenyatta from his recent trip to Kigali, Rwanda.

The heart of the matter is believed to have been DP Ruto’s anger towards the PS after Nyeri’s Provincial Administration failed to attend his event at the town, going on to accuse the PS of undermining his authority.

Both parties have since come out to categorically deny the JKIA altercation, terming it as fake news.

PS Kibicho’s latest move throws their denial of any turmoil between the two out of the window, with DP Ruto yet to record his statement regarding the assassination plot that could implicate the PS.

DP Ruto is believed to have informed the president of the alleged plot that has rocked the ruling party, with four CSs and a number of PSs, including Kibicho, reeled in among the alleged perpetrators.

Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialisation) when they appeared at the DCI headquarters June 24, 2019