DP Ruto is acting like a thief, we don’t know his schedule, impossible to provide security

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has explained why county commissioner, county police chiefs and senior government officials did not attend DP Ruto’s tanga tanga event at a Church in Nyeri town constituency. In an interview with the Nation, the PS dropped a bombshell sayng the deputy president was acting a thief, his schedule of events or itinerary was not shared by security officials, his trips are like a surprise to government officials.

In a candid interview with Nation, Kibicho made it clear that a protocol hitch is to blame as DP’s handlers failed to provide the Ministry with Ruto’s itinerary of his tours across the country in advance.

According to Kibicho, this made it impossible to plan in advance and allocate adequate security officers for some of his functions.

Thursday saw DP Ruto arrive for an event in Nyeri only to find county commissioners and county security missing.

The event sparked speculation of a plot to shelve 2022 politics in the interest of development and attaining the Big 4 Agenda.

The PS refuted claims that DP Ruto’s security had been withdrawn stating that it is impossible to downgrade the DP’s security.

“There is no way anyone can downgrade the security of the Deputy President. It is not possible,” Kibicho clarified.

The PS revealed that police rushed to DP Ruto’s event as soon as they learnt that the DP was around only to arrive after the function had ended.

“Officers had been deployed to cover the Huduma Namba registration and when they learnt of his (Deputy President’s) arrival, they rushed to the scene but arrived when he had already left. It was a brief function,” he added.

Kibicho to Ruto: Your security starts with you. https://t.co/bNpeFpUDeo pic.twitter.com/c9McSksOXd — Daily Nation (@dailynation) April 20, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS: DP Ruto finds no county commissioner, no county security as he arrives in Nyeri. And you ask how #Rebels begins ? Ni matharau dogo dogo…#Uhuru stop UNDERMINING @WilliamsRuto without him you would not be President! pic.twitter.com/9vfovddrIU — WILLIAM RUTO FOR US 2022 PRESIDENCY (@ruto4us) April 19, 2019