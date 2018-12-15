DP Ruto is a foolish Liar- Raila says

By Kahawa Tungu

Supreme leader Raila Odinga has bashed Deputy President William Ruto over remarks he made during the two day visit to Nyanza by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the homecoming celebration of Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo at Omoche Secondary School on Saturday, the former Prime Minister said that the DP was driving politics into the March 9 handshake with his “in the middle” remarks.

On Thursday, Ruto said: “”President Kenyatta akiwa pande hii, Baba (Raila) akiwa pande hii, basi mjue mimi niko kati kati.”

“It’s foolishness for one to say that he stands between me and President Kenyatta in the handshake. We want people to avoid politics out of the handshake,” Odinga responded to Ruto’s remarks.

According to the ODM party leader, Ruto was driving his own agenda while the handshake was meant to benefit all Kenyans.

Odinga’s brother and EALA MP Oburu Odinga on his part said that the DP has in the past criticized the handshake.

The DP has however reiterated that he is in full support of the handshake.

Critics have said that the DP was displeased about being left out of the peace deal between Odinga and Kenyatta.

While Ruto has his sights set on the 2022 presidency, Odinga’s close allies asked the head of state to back him for the top seat.